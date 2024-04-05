Vedanta revives mining in Goa after 6 years

NEW DELHI: Mining in Goa resumed after a gap of six years, with mining major Vedanta commencing operations on Thursday at Bicholim mineral block in the state.

Bicholim Mineral Block is the first auctioned mine to become operational since 2018 when the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on mining in the coastal state, the company said.

The mining in Goa came to a grinding halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. “Heralding a new era of inclusive development, Vedanta Sesa Goa commenced mining operations at Bicholim Mineral Block- Block 1 in the state of Goa,” a statement said.

Vedanta had in 2022 emerged as a successful bidder for the mining block which was auctioned.

Vedanta was the highest bidder with 63.55 per cent revenue for Bicholim Mining Block, spread over 485 hectares. “Commencement of iron ore mining at Bicholim is a very significant development and opens new & additional vistas for the progress and socio-economic development of the people of Goa,” Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa-Vedanta Ltd, said.

Mining in Goa has historically contributed up to 20 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product.