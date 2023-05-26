Vedanta appoints 34-year veteran for its chip biz in India

NEW DELHI: Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), a joint venture between Foxconn and Vedanta Group, has appointed Mike Young as SVP, Project Management Office and Manufacturing Operations.

In this role, Mike will oversee the seamless execution of manufacturing and operational processes as VFSL looks at setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in India.

“Mike Young brings with him 34 years of extensive experience in front-end semiconductor manufacturing across multiple geographies with significant contribution to two high volume startups,” said David Reed, CEO, VFSL.

“We are delighted to welcome him to Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited. He will play a critical role in establishing best-in-class semiconductor manufacturing processes and operations.”

“The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player,” said Mike Young.