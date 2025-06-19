VDart eyes $500 mn revenue by 2027; invests in CSCS of US

TIRUCHY: VDart, a global leader in digital technology consulting, system integration, and talent solutions, has recently partnered with Cloud Supply Chain Solutions (CSCS), an AI-driven supply chain software company based in Atlanta.

As part of the partnership, VDart is making a strategic investment in CSCS and launching a joint go-to-market strategy to deliver AI-powered, end-to-end supply chain solutions to enterprise customers worldwide.

"Today's supply chains demand agility, transparency and intelligence like never before," said Sidd Ahmed, founder-CEO of VDart. "By partnering with CSCS, we're combining our strength in digital transformation and talent with their best-in-class intelligent supply chain solutions to help clients drive real impact."

Through this partnership, VDart clients will now have access to the CSCS Intelligent Supply Chain Platform, a next-generation SaaS platform that provides real-time visibility across complex, fragmented supply chains.

"This partnership allows CSCS to expand into new markets through VDart's extensive enterprise network," said Mansoor Khan, founder-CEO of CSCS. "Together, we'll help organisations evolve their supply chains from operational burdens into competitive assets."

In addition, VDart customers will gain access to CSCS's comprehensive implementation services for leading supply chain platforms, including Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, SAP and Oracle. CSCS has a proven track record of delivering customized integrations and enhancements that address the limitations of legacy supply chain systems.

"Distribution and logistics systems — including TMS, WMS and OMS — are the backbone of modern global supply chains," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, MD, VDart Digital. "When implemented strategically, these platforms do more than optimise operations they drive topline growth through better customer experiences and improve the bottom line through greater efficiency, real-time visibility and intelligent decision-making."