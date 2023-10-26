VBJ on expansion mode; Sets up shop in US

CHENNAI: After making its debut in Dallas, earlier this month, the 123-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers plans to open at least three more stores in the US, as part of its strategy to make its products accessible to the Indian diaspora.

Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, said “This first store in Dallas is a testimony to the fact of what our customers needed in US. Each and every jewellery reflects the ethos of VBJ in quality, contemporary style and design. We are planning to open 3 more in Chicago, Virgina and California in the next three years”.

Spread across 7000 sqft, the store in Dallas will be the flagship store of VBJ. It would retail all the company-made gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery. All the collections including pendant, mogappu, rings, bracelets, bangles, shoulder duster, earcuffs, eartops, armlet, necklaces, earrings, and oddiyanam are meticulously hand crafted to capture the intricate details of traditional designs while maintaining a finesse.

“Our strategy of going to where our customers are, will be realised with this venture in US followed by eight more stores covering various cities of TN including Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Tiruppur and Tirunelveli, added Amarendran. The fine jewellery brand plans to invest Rs 1,850 crore towards its expansion plans. VBJ expects $100 million in revenue from its US operations in a year and this is expected to contribute to at least 30% of the overall business in the next three years.