Valeo to expand operations in TN

CHENNAI: Global automotive technology major Valeo is on an expansion course in TN, where it proposes to increase its head count by 3,000 people over the next five years in Chennai.

The expansion encompasses manufacturing facilities, aftermarket operations, and a global technical centre in Chennai, it said in a release.

“To meet the growing demand, Valeo will increase its workforce in its production facilities in TN, both for expansion of its current product portfolio as well as new technologies. Valeo’s aftermarket operations will witness substantial growth through expanded distribution networks and service centers in the state,” it said.

Noting that the global technical centre (GTC) in Chennai serves as a hub for research, development and innovation, the company said it brings together over 3,700 top engineering talent from across India.

“It is expanding rapidly to meet Valeo’s ambitious growth plans especially in the electronics and software domains. Over the last few years Valeo has increased its investment significantly in establishing labs and protoshops and this centre now has world-class lab facilities for automotive test and validation. R&D engineers from India have contributed to over 365 patent first filings to date and the number continues to grow,” the release said.

Jayakumar G, group president & MD, Valeo India says, “We have been in this state for over 25 years and expanded our diverse product portfolios in manufacturing. Also in the last 15 years we have established the GTC for our R&D and software activities, which is testament to the talent available in Chennai. We further plan to expand our operations and R&D in the upcoming years.”