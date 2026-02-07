US to remove additional 25% duty on Indian goods from February 7

According to an executive order issued by the White House, India has also committed to a framework with the US to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 am eastern standard time on February 7, 2026, products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329," it said. In August last year, the US imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and an additional 25 per cent levy on goods from India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

In the Executive Order issued on Friday local time, Trump said he has “received additional information and recommendations from senior officials regarding India’s efforts to address the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066".

"Specifically, India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years,” he said.