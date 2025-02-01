LIVE | Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman announces schemes for farmers, benefits for MSMEs, and first-time SC/ST women entrepreneurs
Tax relief for salaries individuals and businesses anticipated widely
CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun the presentation of the eighth consecutive Budget at Parliament on Saturday, which she is delivering from a digital tablet enclosed in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.
Her Budget for the fiscal year starting April 2025 (FY2025-26) marks the 14th consecutive Budget under the Narendra Modi government since 2014, including two interim Budgets presented ahead of the general elections in 2019 and 2024.
- 1 Feb 2025 11:47 AM IST
Gig workers with online platforms to be registered
Social security scheme with ID cards and healthcare for nearly 1 crore gig workers
- 1 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
New Income Tax Bill to be introduced next week - FM
- 1 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST
Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds scheme for startups announced
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced another round of Fund of Funds for Startups scheme with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to promote growth of budding entrepreneurs.
- An action plan for Startup India was unveiled on January 16, 2016.
- In the same year, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) scheme was launched with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, to meet the funding needs of startups.
- The total corpus of Rs 10,000 crore was envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles based on progress of the scheme and availability of funds.
- It has not only made capital available for startups at early stage, seed stage and growth stage but also played a catalytic role in terms of facilitating raising domestic capital, reducing dependence on foreign capital and encouraging home- grown and new venture capital funds.
- 1 Feb 2025 11:39 AM IST
Tourism sector gets boost
1. Top 50 tourist destination sites in the country to be developed in partnership with states through a challenge mode
2. MUDRA loans for homestays
3. Special focus on destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha
4. Medical Tourism and Heal in India to be promoted in partnership with private sector
- 1 Feb 2025 11:38 AM IST
UDAN airport development program modified
Govt to launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations, help 4 crore additional passengers in next 10 years: FM
UDAN is a regional airport development program of the Government of India and part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of upgrading under-serviced air routes.
- 1 Feb 2025 11:34 AM IST
Budget focus on Bihar
Key announcements for Bihar where assembly polls are slated for later this year:
- Greenfield and brownfield airport announced for Bihar
- Capacity of Patna Airport to be expanded
- 1 Feb 2025 11:34 AM IST
Good news for SC/ST women-run businesses
5 lakh SC/ST first-time women business entrepreneurs to benefit with a new scheme. Term loans of up to Rs 2 crore will be given. Lessons from Startup India will be incorporated - FM Sitharaman
- 1 Feb 2025 11:28 AM IST
Scheme for nuclear energy mission
Nuclear Energy Mission for research, development of small modular reactors with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore - FM
- 1 Feb 2025 11:25 AM IST
IITs and IISCs in focus
- 6,500 more students to be accommodated in the IITs created after 2015 - FM
- In next 5 years, 10,000 fellowships for tech research in IIT and IISCs to be provided: FM
- 1 Feb 2025 11:19 AM IST
Internet for rural govt schools, cancer centres in districts and more
Three key announcements:
1. Broadband connectivity for govt secondary schools in rural areas
2. Expansion of medical education: 75,000 seats to be added in next five years
3. Cancer centre in all districts within 3 years