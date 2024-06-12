Unify Capital launches two new fund offerings

CHENNAI: Unifi Capital has announced the launch of two new fund offerings through its subsidiary - Unifi Investment Management LLP (UIML) - in GIFT City, International Finances Services Centre.

Sarath Reddy, founder-CIO, Unifi Capital said, “The establishment of Unifi IM is a strategic expansion of our international capabilities and prepares us for India’s growing integration with the global investment markets. Unifi’s foreign and NRI investors can now directly invest in our concentrated Indian portfolios without having to route through offshore jurisdictions. Similarly, our Indian investors can now directly invest in the world markets through the same streamlined channel.”

The primary offering is the Rangoli India Fund, an Inbound Cat III AIF registered with SEBI as a Category 1 FPI. The fund, similar to Unifi’s domestic ‘Blended-Rangoli’ strategy, is a value-oriented concentrated investor in growth businesses. It invests in Indian companies that are beneficiaries of growing middle-class and household income, formalisation of the informal sector, and emerging national core competencies.

The second fund is the G20 Portfolio, an outbound PMS, which is currently in the works. Bringing Globally 20 leading listed businesses to Indian HNI investors will enable them to diversify their assets internationally and optimise their portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns.

Krishna Prassad, CEO-principal officer of UIML, said, “Sebi’s recent decision allows 100 per cent NRI investment for FPIs based in GIFT City.”