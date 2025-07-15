Unibose raises Rs 5.5 cr for hazard-zone robotics

CHENNAI: Unibose Technology, a Chennai-based deep-tech robotics company, has raised Rs 5.5 crores in a pre-series A round to scale its breakthrough robotic solutions for hazardous, explosive, and confined industrial environments.

The round was led by O2 Angels, with participation from IN44 Capital, Coimbatore Innovation and Business Incubator, and other strategic angel investors.

This follows a Rs 2.5 crores seed investment from StartupTN, reflecting strong and sustained investor confidence in Unibose’s mission and technology.

Founded by Manikandan Dakshinamoorthy, Samayaraj Durairaj, Sakthivel Panneerselvam, and Venkatesh Sundaramurthy, the Unibose leadership combines domain expertise, on-ground experience, and a vision for global industrial safety.