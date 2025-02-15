UK confers knighthood on Tata chief Chandrasekaran

CHENNAI: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has been conferred Honorary Knighthood by the United Kingdom for his services to the UK-India business relations, the group said on Friday.

He has been conferred “The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division) - honorary DBE/KBE”.

In a post on X, the group said, Mr Chandrasekaran received “an Honorary Knighthood by His Majesty, King Charles for services to UK-India business relations”.

The Tata Sons chairman said, “I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition, for which I am grateful to His Majesty, King Charles.”

“I would like to express how proud we are at the Tata Group to maintain such a strong strategic relationship with the UK across the technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive sectors. We are incredibly proud of our iconic British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. We employ more than 70,000 people in the UK. We enjoy fruitful and world-class research and academic partnerships with great institutions in this country which include the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, the University of Warwick and the University of Swansea.

“I would also like to express, on behalf of the Tata Group, my deep thanks to HM Government for their support for the Group. It is a strong and enduring relationship, and I look forward to strengthening our presence in the UK further. Thank you once again for paying me this great honour.”