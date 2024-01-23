udaan rejigs after group CFO Aditya Pande resigns

NEW DELHI: udaan, an e-B2B (business-to-business) platform, on Monday announced senior-level organisational changes under which Group Finance Controller Kiran Thadimarri has been elevated to executive management team with additional responsibility of treasury, corporate finance and corporate audit.

The company informed that Aditya Pande has decided to pursue opportunities outside of udaan, after a successful stint of over three years as Group CFO.

Also, Vishnu Menon, Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations, will take on the additional responsibility of business finance, as part of the organisational changes.

The two executives - Menon and Thadimarri - will work towards further strengthening the financial and governance practices at udaan with the objective of enabling the company to achieve operational profitability and public market readiness in the next 12-18 months, as per a release.

Announcing the organisational changes, udaan said these are in line with the company’s commitment to drive profitable growth and continue strengthening core capabilities.

As part of the organisational changes, Thadimarri, Group finance controller, will be elevated to be a part of the executive management team with additional responsibility of handling treasury operations, corporate finance and corporate audit, in addition to his existing responsibility of financial controller.

In his enhanced role, Thadimarri will report to the CEO.

The release mentioned Thadimarri, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has been associated with udaan for close to three years. Menon, head - corporate strategy & IR, takes on the additional responsibility of business finance, and will continue to report to the CEO.