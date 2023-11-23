Uber to run buses in Kolkata jointly with Bengal transport dept

KOLKATA: Uber will now run buses in Kolkata jointly with the West Bengal transport department.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between Uber and the transport department here on Wednesday.

According to an Uber spokesman, the new service will be titled 'Uber Shuttle' for daily commute in Kolkata.

Claiming that this is the first of its kind partnership, the spokesman said that the proposed service will tap into Uber’s global expertise with an aim to provide tech-optimised mobility choice using private bus fleets.

“The launch of Uber Shuttle will help in tackling road congestion while getting more people to commute in fewer vehicles, which in turn will help reduce carbon emissions,” he said.

It is learnt that the new service will be available by March 2024.

“Uber will run approximately 60 air-conditioned buses on predefined routes, connecting business districts with residential areas in Kolkata. As part of this MoU, Uber has proposed to invest $10 million by 2025 in the state and create approximately 50,000 livelihood opportunities in Kolkata in the next five years,” the spokesman added.

The MoU was signed during the Bengal Global Business Summit, 2023 which concluded on Wednesday.

The Uber spokesman also said that with the launch of Uber Shuttle, commuters will now be able to pre-book seats up to a week in advance, follow the live location and route of the bus, and know its expected time of arrival, just like they can do with Uber cab.

“This will bring alive a convenient commute experience with no standing passengers, cashless payments, and round-the-clock safety support from Uber, including having access to a 24x7 Safety Line. The buses will run on each route from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily,” he added.