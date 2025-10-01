TVS SCS North America grows at 20% CAGR; eyes $500 mn in revenue

WATERLOO, LOWA/CHENNAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS North America, aspires to become a $500 million revenue business, building on a sustained 20 per cent CAGR over the past four years, and maintaining strong growth momentum in the region.

Further to this, the company announced the inauguration of its new 225,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility in Waterloo, Iowa. The facility expands TVS SCS’ footprint in the US. Midwest and strengthens its ability to serve local manufacturers and key clients. The new facility will also enhance TVS SCS’ capability to deliver manufacturing support services such as value-added assembly, kitting, sequencing, and just-in-time delivery.

“Our new facility in Iowa embodies the future of supply chain management,” said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions. “With 95 per cent of its capacity already committed, the facility is a testament to the strong demand for our services and the trust our clients place in our capabilities. Equipped with advanced automation and robotic technology, this facility is designed to maximise operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and deliver unparalleled service quality. These advanced technologies enable us to serve our clients’ evolving needs with agility and precision, positioning us to achieve faster and stronger growth in the US market,” he added.

The inauguration ceremony was honoured by the presence of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

“We are committed to further expanding our presence in the US and investing in state-of-the-art facilities to better serve our clients,” said Richard Vieites, CEO, North America & Europe, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

He further added, “Our future plans include continued growth in strategic locations, enhancing our technological capabilities, and fostering strong partnerships to drive innovation in supply chain management.”

This new facility is the second TVS SCS location in the state and features 6,800 sq ft of office space, a driver’s lounge, 30 loading dock doors and two drive-in doors. TVS SCS is currently building another 225,000-sq-ft facility in the region, which will be go live next quarter. TVS SCS’ first facility in the state is located in Iowa city.