TVS Motor invests £200 mn in Norton

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has committed an investment of £200 mn in Norton Motorcycles, which is to drive the company's international expansion plans.

Exciting product launches are being planned starting next year, with six new models planned over the next three years. As part of this, Norton is preparing for international expansion with an initial focus on the US, Germany, France, Italy and India.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, members of Norton’s senior leadership team – Sudarshan Venu, Dr Robert Hentschel and Richard Arnold – shared the vision of the brand and discussed how Norton is now perfectly placed to expand globally.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, said: “Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase. We look forward to sharing that with motorcyclists across the world.”

With TVS Motor’s backing and global capabilities, Norton is being reinvigorated as a global brand, led by a strong and dynamic team, as per a release.

TVS Motor has committed £200 mn across the life of the investment in new product development, facilities, research and development and world class quality engineering. The new Norton motorcycles will follow the company’s philosophy of ‘Design, Dynamism, and Detail’.

As a result of TVS’s investment and support, Norton’s revitalised R&D has been channelled into its product pipeline through its facility in Solihull, UK.