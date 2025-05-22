TVS Motor Company, OOR Cabs to deploy 500 electric 3-wheelers in Tamil Nadu 

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, on Thursday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OOR Cabs Pvt. Ltd., a technology-driven mobility platform, to supply 500 TVS King EV MAX electric three-wheelers during the financial year 2025-26.

This strategic partnership is aimed at promoting sustainable urban mobility across Tamil Nadu. As part of the initiative, OOR Cabs will deploy the vehicles for eco-friendly intra-city passenger services, beginning with Tiruchy, and progressively expanding operations to Madurai and Coimbatore.

Rajat Gupta, business head, commercial mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to empower driver-partners and provide sustainable, efficient mobility solutions to customers across TN.”

Maria Issac, CEO, OOR Cabs, added, “With a vision to expand our fleet to 500 electric vehicles this year, we are proud to kick-start the journey with TVS Motor Company, whose product and engineering capabilities match our high standards. Together, we are enabling more eco-friendly, reliable, and comfortable commuting options for cities like Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore.”

OOR Cabs plans to steadily increase its EV fleet by adding 20–30 vehicles every month, empowering both men and women drivers and promoting sustainable livelihoods in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This initiative is aligned with TN’s goal of leading the nation in clean mobility transformation.

As part of the event, the first batch of TVS King EV Max vehicles were delivered to customers. A total of 10 units were ceremonially handed over during the event held in Tiruchy, marking the beginning of this green mobility partnership. An additional 10 units are scheduled for delivery in June 2025, further expanding the electric fleet presence in TN.