TVS ILP to invest Rs 200 crore in MP

INDORE: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) plans to invest Rs 200 crore to develop a logistics park in Madhya Pradesh, which will cater to the growing demand for quality warehousing in the region and create a strong market for local products.

It has secured 20 acres of prime land in Pithampur Sector 7 from MPIDC (Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corpn).

Additionally, the project is expected to generate employment for over 1,000 people in and around Indore, providing significant job opportunities for the local community.

TVS ILP is poised to address the rising need for Grade-A logistics facilities in the region, particularly among e-commerce, retail, and FMCG giants seeking efficient and compliant storage solutions.

The entry of TVS ILP into Indore will bring tech-driven warehouses that meet international standards for operational efficiency and sustainability.

Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO, TVS ILP, said “The landlocked state of Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential to become a hub for logistics given its location and connectivity to other states. Our entry into Indore aligns with TVS ILP’s vision of being the industry leader in tech-enabled infrastructure solutions.”