TVS ILP leases Vizag logistics park to Toyota Bharat

CHENNAI: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) has leased over 33,000 sq. ft space of its facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Toyotsu Bharat Integrated Services (TBIS), a Toyota group company, the Japanese automotive manufacturer.

TBIS recently conducted an inauguration ceremony at the facility,which saw the participation of their senior management representatives from both Japan and India.

By establishing this facility with TVS ILP, TBIS aims to strengthen parts availability and accelerate service timelines, ensuring a more reliable customer experience across Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The Regional Parts Centre (RPC) will play a critical role in enabling easy access to Toyota genuine parts and accessories, catering to evolving service requirements.

This development is also expected to generate local employment opportunities, contributing to Visakhapatnam’s broader industrial growth vision.

"We are excited to support Toyota as they expand their footprint in South India with their maiden global parts distribution center at our Visakhapatnam Park. This showcases how our tech-enabled, build-to-suit, well-connected infrastructure supports customers," said Aditi Kumar, joint managing director, TVS ILP.

The new facility adds to TVS ILP's expanding Grade-A warehousing portfolio across India and aligns with its long-term investment strategy of building world-class industrial ecosystems in key logistics corridors, the company added.

"South India is an important market for us, where we have witnessed rising automobile demand in the last few years. Within this region, Visakhapatnam is a strategic hub owing to its strong port connectivity and serving as a cost-effective gateway to South and East India," said Prakash Nair, director, TBIS.