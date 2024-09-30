TVS Emerald expands in Chennai, North Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Emerald Haven Realty (TVS Emerald) has announced two significant land acquisitions in key growth markets—North Bengaluru and Chennai—with a combined booking value potential of Rs 900 crore. The company has acquired a 4-acre land parcel in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, with a tentative saleable area of half a million sqft, and a potential booking value of Rs 600 crore.

Simultaneously, TVS Emerald has also secured a 4-acre land parcel in Padur, Chennai, with a booking value potential of Rs 300 crore, further expanding its footprint in both cities. These acquisitions reflect TVS Emerald’s strategic growth in high-demand residential markets. Meanwhile, the Padur acquisition strengthens the brand’s presence in Chennai, where TVS Emerald continues to invest in premium residential projects.

Sriram Iyer, director-CEO, TVS Emerald, said, “Our dual expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium residential projects in high growth areas. The Thanisandra project, our second in North Bengaluru, comes at a time when the region is seeing rapid development. Additionally, our investment in Padur, underlines our focus on strengthening our presence in the Chennai market with projects that cater to the evolving needs of urban homebuyers.”