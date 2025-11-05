Transguard Group signs MoU with myTVS

CHENNAI: Business solutions provider Transguard Group on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic agreement with myTVS, India’s largest digital automotive aftermarket platform.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at transforming the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE. This strategic collaboration is designed to introduce innovative solutions, drive industry-wide efficiencies, and set new benchmarks for growth and competitiveness across these key sectors.

“By providing complete end-to-end solutions, the collaboration between Transguard and myTVS will target logistics, fleet, enterprise and individual consumers across all industries in the country,” stated Rabie Atieh, chief executive officer, Transguard Group.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS, added, “The myTVS digital platform will seamlessly integrate the ecosystem while supporting diagnostics, inventory management, parts management, service management and tracking. We are confident this robust system will accelerate client growth and profitability in the UAE market.”