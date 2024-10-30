TRAI releases consultation paper on framework for service authorisations

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on the framework for service authorisations for provision of broadcasting services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Several broadcasting platforms, which employ radio waves and spectrum for offering services, are issued license or permission by the government under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, which is replaced by the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had sent a reference to TRAI informing that the Telecommunications Act, 2023 has been published in the official gazette of India.

The ministry also shared a background note providing the details of the policy guidelines of various licenses and permissions issued by MIB and the relevant sections of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 that may have a bearing on the terms and conditions of authorisations.

The aim is to harmonise the terms and conditions across various service providers, so that the terms and conditions for the authorisations of broadcasting services may be notified as rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Accordingly, TRAI has released a consultation paper for seeking comments from the stakeholders by November 20 and counter-comments by November 27.

Meanwhile, Industry body COAI had voiced concerns over TRAI’s recent views on the service authorisations framework, saying the contractual nature of present licences must be retained in the authorisation process for regulatory certainty and safeguarding long-term investors.

Since telecom licenses in India are contractual agreements between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and telecom operators, these licenses are legally binding contracts that outline rights, obligations and operational parameters to be followed by the telecom services.

“Therefore, the authorisation process must continue to retain the contractual nature of the present licenses, as this will ensure uniformity, regulatory certainty and protection to investors who commit long-term capital to the sector,” said COAI.