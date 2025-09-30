TRAI releases consultation paper on auction of radio frequency spectrum

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released a consultation paper on the auction of radio frequency spectrum in the frequency bands identified for international mobile telecommunications (IMT).

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is seeking TRAI’s recommendations for the auction of radio frequency spectrum in the frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

In response to DoT's reference dated 02.08.2023 on auction of RF spectrum in the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, 26 GHz and 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands, TRAI had provided its recommendations on 01.09.2023.

Based on the TRAI's recommendations, the government conducted auction of spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands during June 2024.

Out of the total 700 MHz spectrum in the 6425-7125 MHz range, only 400 MHz spectrum in two fragmented chunks at 6425-6725 MHz (300 MHz) and 7025-7125 MHz (100 MHz) are immediately available for auction, and remaining 300 MHz in the 6725-7025 MHz frequency range will be available by December 2030.

In view of this, appropriate time for the auction of 6 GHz is required to be explored considering the less developed ecosystem and availability of only 400 MHz spectrum in a fragmented manner. A total of 687 MHz of spectrum is to be re-farmed for IMT based services. DoT has also provided LSA-wise quantum of spectrum available with the Government in the existing and new IMT bands, through the reference.