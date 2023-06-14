Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

NEW DELHI: Japanese automotive giant Toyota is planning an EV (electric vehicle) powered by a solid-state battery that would have a range of nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) and a charge time of only 10 minutes.



Elon Musk-run Tesla Superchargers give about 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.



The company is also planning to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery to its next-generation EVs by 2026, as part of its new technology roadmap revealed on Tuesday.



The batteries will deliver quicker charging and around 1,000 km (620 miles) of range, putting Toyota's vehicles ahead of the competition.



"On the vehicle axis, through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km," Toyota said.



Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its long-range 'Vision EQXX' concept car that travelled over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery -- longest-ever distance covered by an EV on a single charge.



According to the automaker, the journey from Germany to the south of France started in cold and rainy conditions and was undertaken at regular road speeds, including prolonged fast-lane cruising at up to 140 kmph.



The automaker plans to go fully electric by 2030, setting a target for half of its global sales to comprise plug-in hybrids and EVs by 2025.