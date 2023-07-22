Top IT decision makers convene at Zoho Corp’s CIO Meet ‘23

CHENNAI: Zoho Corporation announced that over 200 of the country’s top IT leaders convened at the company’s headquarters for the CIO Meet ‘23, an event focused on discussing the challenges and solutions of the modern-day digital enterprise.

The participants, who are members of CIO Klub, India’s largest community of chief information officers (CIOs), engaged with Zoho Corp’s senior leadership. This first-of-its-kind event featured conversations about the development of enterprise IT in India.

The company hosted CIO Klub’s community of CIOs, chief information security officers and chief digital officers from across the country to foster homegrown businesses that align with government-led initiatives such as Make In India. In his keynote, Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of the company that generates over a billion dollars in revenue annually, shared the journey of growth and development of ManageEngine and Zoho, the two main divisions of the company.

“The world is witnessing an unexpected pace for digital transformation. As IT and business solution providers, the need to stay on top of these changes is more vital than ever. IT teams across the globe have evolved into decision makers in addition to being problem solvers. And while issues with the economy and talent scarcity loom, it is now even more challenging to allocate investments to boost and enhance digital infrastructure.

Innovation and R&D are at the core of what we do. Tapping into the wealth of technical minds across the country enables us to develop best-in-class solutions to tackle today’s IT industry conundrum,” said Vembu. Members from the community’s Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Kerala chapters representing different industry verticals including healthcare, banking and finance, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals were present. Topics included cloud services, generative AI implementation and the evolution of the role of IT teams in organisations following the pandemic.

“We, at the CIO Klub, are constantly on a mission to identify state-of-the-art technology and services that can cater to and significantly enhance our members’ organisations. As we approach our 16th anniversary, we’ve decided it’s time to enhance our contributions to put India on the global IT map.” “It was an enlightening experience to connect with numerous seasoned business leaders under one roof to share and learn from their resourceful experience of technological transformation,” said Umesh Mehta, President of the CIO Klub Governing Body.