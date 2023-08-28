'Today I see both my father Dhirubhai and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant'

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday said said that he sees "both my father and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant. I see the flame of (founder) Dhirubhai (Ambani) shine in all of them".

"I am happy to report to you that earlier today, the Board met and recommended the induction of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani into the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Ltd. I can proudly say that they have earned their stripes through dedication, commitment, and hard work," he said at the company’s 46th AGM.

Teaming up with the other Directors, they will work as one single team to provide leadership to the Reliance Group as a whole and guide the growth of all our diverse businesses with a holistic vision, he added.

"This is truly an emotional moment for me because it reminds of that day in 1977, when my father inducted me into the Board of Directors of Reliance. I was only 20 then. Today I see both my father and me in Isha, Akash, and Anant. I see the flame of Dhirubhai shine in all of them," Mukesh Ambani said.

“They have fully internalised the founder’s mindset. They are fully committed

to preserve and further enrich the purpose, philosophy, passion, and pioneering spirit of Dhirubhai Ambani."

"I shall continue to perform my duties and responsibilities as Chairman and Managing Director for five more years, with greater vigour," he added.

“I shall groom and empower all the Next-Gen leaders at Reliance and prepare them for the challenges and opportunities of the future. I shall especially mentor Akash, Isha, and Anant so that they can provide collective leadership and dependably take Reliance to greater heights of growth and value in the decades ahead. Together with the Board and all my long-time colleagues, I shall further enrich Reliance’s unique institutional culture, which has sustained your company’s perpetual and exponential growth," Mukesh Ambani said.