TNCPL secures Rs 23 cr orders

CHENNAI: These orders are cumulatively valued at Rs 23 crore. TNCPL has executed an order for LAM coke to Mukand Ltd earlier this week, and is set to deliver LAM coke to SLR Metaliks Ltd soon. Mukand Ltd manufactures and supplies alloy and stainless steel to various industries, including agriculture, while SLR Metaliks produces and supplies alloy steel to the automobile industry.

This soon-to-be listed company is in the business of manufacturing LAM coke by conversion of coking coal, sale of coal, generation of power from waste heat recovery and sale of electricity. Its product portfolio under the LAM coke vertical includes lumpy coke, blast furnace coke, nut coke and coke fines.

TNCPL operates a LAM coke oven plant at Thandalacherry, TN, with two batteries, consisting of 65 ovens with a total capacity of 1,20,000 TPA.