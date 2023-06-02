TN hotspot for Airtel intl roaming packs

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel is said to have witnessed a growth of 95% in the subscription of packs for customers travelling abroad from Chennai as compared to last year.

In order to make staying connected easy and intuitive, Airtel has refreshed its international roaming plan such that it costs as little as Rs 133/day at the starting point, making it more economical than the local SIMs of most countries.



This has resulted in a significant jump for the company in pack subscriptions in both the prepaid and postpaid segments. The 10-day validity packs remain the most popular pack subscriptions among the Chennaiite out roamers and even though USA and UK are the most frequently travelled destinations from India, popular international holiday destinations on Airtel’s network for Chennaiites include UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, USA and UK.



Tarun Virmani, CEO, TN, Bharti Airtel, said “Reliable connectivity when travelling abroad is an absolute necessity nowadays. Our industry-leading roaming plans are very affordable and will ensure that our customers can stay connected all the time, wherever they are, without the hassle of changing their SIM cards or numbers. We are seeing travel already soar this holiday season and we look forward to serving Chennaiites through a more connected travel experience”.