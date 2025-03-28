TN focused on clean, green, liveable environs: Stalin

CHENNAI: Outlining a roadmap to enhance urban sustainability, attract investment and improve the overall quality of life, TN chief minister MK Stalin on Friday launched a report, titled ‘A Study on Green and Liveable Cities in Tamil Nadu.’

Prepared by the CII Green Business Centre, the report highlights a plan to transform Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Tiruppur and Salem into sustainable cities.

Releasing it at the CII South India Annual Convention 2025, themed ‘Infra South: Crafting Liveable Environments in Indian Cities,’ in Chennai, Stalin spoke about the third Master Plan that is in the offing as the state sets out to transforming cities into greener and liveable regions.

The state government has prepared Master Plans for 136 cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Salem, Tiruppur and Tiruchirapalli. Through this, the urban development as well as the quality of life of the people will be improved, he added.

Stalin also said TN has exported electronic products worth $12.6 billion, setting a new record, drawing global majors such as Foxconn, Vinfast, Chemcorp and Corning to establish their manufacturing plants in the state, chief minister MK Stalin said on Friday, noting the need to focus on clean energy to reduce the carbon footprint.

“TN continues to lead in electronics exports, accounting for 37.1 per cent share of the country’s total exports. An investment of Rs 500 crore is set to establish a semiconductor manufacturing park across 100 acres in Sulur and Palladam is also being proposed,” he said.

“Beyond its metropolitan hubs, TN is home to some of India’s most significant industrial cities, including Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Hosur, Madurai, Salem and Thoothukudi, all of which are emerging as economic strongholds,” he added.

The chief miniser also said electric vehicle companies like Ola, Winfast, Tata Motors, have transformed the landscape of the state. He also invited them to join the state in the journey of providing innovative smart city solutions, energy efficiency and infrastructure development.

The CM also launched the Phase 2 of Project Puthiya Payanam, Valarchiyai Noki of CII-Centre of Excellence for Employability and Livelihoods (CII-CEL) which aims to empower 1,000 micro-entrepreneurs across TN within a year. This initiative, backed by the private sector, particularly the TVS Group, focuses on employment generation and strengthening small businesses, contributing to TN’s broader goal of creating 5,000 entrepreneurs.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said, “there are two CII Centres of Excellence—CII Institute of Logistics and the CII Institute for Employment and Livelihood in TN. These CoE’s play a significant role in strengthening supply chain capabilities and fostering competitiveness among micro and small enterprises aligning with TN’s vision of sustainable urban development and employment generation”.