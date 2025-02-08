TN drives expansion of Godrej Capital

CHENNAI: Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, has achieved 100 per cent growth over the past year in TN.

The South contributes more than 30 per cent to Godrej Capital’s Rs 15,000 crore business, with TN accounting for Rs 800 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), highlighting Chennai as a critical growth market.

TN remains central to Godrej Capital’s long-term vision, with the state expected to play a significant role in achieving the company’s goal of a balance sheet of Rs 30,000 crore by 2026.

Godrej Capital has expanded its footprint in TN with new branches in Kanchipuram, Salem, Madurai, and Coimbatore, besides its stronghold in Chennai. Manish Shah, MD-CEO, said “With the rapid growth of the MSME sector, TN remains an essential market for us.”