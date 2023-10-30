TN can be hub of investment for Taiwan firms: CII

CHENNAI: A 15-member delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry explored the possibilities of boosting ties with Taiwan in various industrial sectors, a senior official said.

The delegation led by CII Tamil Nadu Textile Panel Convenor GR Gopi Kumar studied areas of mutual understanding in man-made fabrics, sustainable and technical textiles and invited firms from Taiwan to invest in the state.

‘Given the shared economic and commercial interests between India and Taiwan in several sectors especially in technical textiles, we feel that our successful delegation will help businesses leverage the strengths on either side to collaborate and complement in terms of strengthening trade,’’ said Kumar.

The delegation was focused on exploring and fostering trade opportunities between Taiwan and Tamil Nadu, especially in areas of functionality fabrics, and smart, sustainable initiatives among others, he said in a statement.

‘’India in general, Tamil Nadu in particular, can be a key destination for Taiwanese firms to strengthen their presence in global supply chains in textile products,’’ he added. During their visit to Taiwan, the delegation visited the 27th Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show, which is a sourcing hub for innovative textiles in Asia.

The Indian industry representatives also held discussions with the Director General of the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, India Taipei Association, and Taiwan Textile Research Association among others.