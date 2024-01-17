TN ‘Best Performer’ in startup ranking; ease of doing biz comes in for praise

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday got recognised as the ‘Best Performer in the States’ at the fourth edition of Startup India Ranking 2022 conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

TN received the maximum score of 100 per cent in three out of seven reform areas such as institutional and funding support, and capacity building among others. The southern state’s consistent improvement in this ranking is testament to the state government’s commitment towards startups. The state had secured the ‘Leader’ category in the States’ in 2021 during the third edition of the ‘Startup India Ranking’ event, a press release said.

A 100 per cent score in ‘Reform Area’ implies that TN has performed better than all other participating states and union territories.

‘’Extremely happy to share that Tamil Nadu is ranked as the Best Performer State (No 1 Category) by Startup India 2022 ranking. The current government has taken the state from the last band to the first band within the two and half years which is a remarkable achievement,’’ StartupTN Mission director and CEO, Sivarajah Ramanathan, said in a social media post.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Department Secretary Archana Patnaik and Industries Department Secretary Arun Roy received certificates of recognition at the event held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

According to DPIIT, the Startup India Action Plan was launched in 2016 with the objective of supporting entrepreneurs, building up a robust startup ecosystem, and transforming India into a country of job creators instead of job seekers. Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka also emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories. Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states’ startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. A total of 33 states and Union territories participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.