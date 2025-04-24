TN achieves $14.65 bn mark in electronics exports in FY24-25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu industry minister TRB Rajaa took to the social media to announce the state’s ‘historic high’ after it breached the $14.65 billion in electronics exports in FY24-25.

“That’s staggering 41.23 per cent of India’s total electronics exports,” he said on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Lauding the entire electronics ecosystem in the state, he said “this is a truly proud moment – from $9.56 billion last year to $14.65 billion this year, a staggering 53% growth.”

“This is great news for Tamil Nadu and its highly talented work force, but we will not rest on our laurels,” Rajaa said.

Reiterating the intent behind the state’s goal to give further impetus to electronics exports, the minister said “we are on a mission to scale TN’s electronics exports to beyond the $100 Billion target.”

In the recent past, on many occasions, Rajaa has attributed TN’s progress in electronics to a readily available talent pool, drawing marquee brands such as Sanmina, Flextronics and Zetwerk. Last month, in his inaugural address of the Zetwerk manufacturing facility, he said “as India’s top electronics producer, Tamil Nadu accounts for 36 per cent of the country’s electronics exports, and investments from cutting-edge companies like Zetwerk further strengthen our ecosystem and help us power India’s electronics ambitions.”

He also went on to add that “long and successful partnership” with top companies would help in positioning TN as a “global hub for advanced electronics manufacturing.”















