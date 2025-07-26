TMB net profit surges to Rs 305 cr in Q1

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported a net profit of Rs 305 crore in Q1 ended June 2025 from Rs 287 crore in the same period of the previous year, up by 6.27 per cent.

The unaudited financial results of the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was approved at a Board meeting held at Thoothukudi on Friday.

Salee S Nair, MD-CEO, TMB, said, “We have achieved the highest ever quarterly net profit in Q1FY26, driven by continued growth in our core lending and deposit businesses. We have also entered into several strategic partnerships for a digital transformation of the bank and increasing operational efficiency to enhance customer growth.”

TMB's gross NPA decreased to 1.22 per cent from 1.44 per cent, improved by 22 bps. Net NPA has decreased to 0.33 per cent from 0.65%, improved by 32 bps, as per a release.

The bank's business growth crossed 9.86 per cent.

The bank’s deposits have risen to Rs 53,803 crore (PY Rs 49,188 crore). The advance level of the bank has increased to Rs 45,120 crore with a growth rate of 10.44 per cent on YOY basis.

The net interest income is at Rs 580 crore for the quarter Q1FY26 as against Rs 567 crore for Q1FY25 registering a growth rate of 2.29 per cent.

TMB's net worth has increased to Rs 9,328 crore (PY Rs 8,244 crore) with an absolute rise of Rs 1,084 crore registering a growth rate of 13.15 per cent, it added.

The RAM (retail, agri, MSME) segment has surged to 93.31 per cent for Q1FY26 as against 92.07 per cent for Q1FY25.

The bank opened seven new branches during Q1FY26, the release noted.