TMB appoints new additional director

CHENNAI: The Board of Directors of the Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank Ltd has approved the appointment of K Ramachandran as an additional (Non-Executive Independent) director and part-time chairman of the bank for a period of three years. He will be effective in the role from the date of approval of the RBI up to June 11, 2028. Ramachandran is a veteran banker with over 30 years of experience in the sector. He has served as the executive director at both Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank. He played a crucial role in the merger of Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank.