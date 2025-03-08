Time to enhance gender diversity in $380 billion logistics sector: DPIIT

NEW DELHI: A new study by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday recommended policy measures to enhance gender diversity in the rapidly growing logistics industry, which is projected to reach $380 billion by 2025.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, released the study titled "Enabling Women's Participation in India's Logistics Sector,” prepared in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH under the Indo-German Development Cooperation project, “Climate Friendly Green Freight Transport in India (Green Freight Project).”

The study highlighted key insights and strategies to enhance women's participation in India's logistics sector.

It assessed the current status of women's participation in India’s logistics sector, analysed key challenges hindering their inclusion, and recommended policy measures to enhance gender diversity.

Bhatia emphasised the significance of the study in the context of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and the government's vision for women-led development.

"As we move towards Viksit Bharat, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Ensuring women’s participation in high-growth sectors like logistics is not only a matter of equity but also an economic necessity," he stated.

Bhatia further highlighted the pivotal role of education in transforming perceptions and empowering women.

"The capability of women is equal to that of men; what is needed is a shift in mindset. Women may have different requirements, which the workplace infrastructure and ecosystem must be able to provide,” he noted.

The study identified both supply-side challenges, such as gender disparities in education and skill training, and demand-side barriers, including workplace culture and infrastructure limitations.

It suggested a three-tiered approach involving interventions at the ecosystem, industry, and firm levels to create a comprehensive framework for change.