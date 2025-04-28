Time to elevate ties with Indonesia: SICCI

CHENNAI: The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) organised a roundtable to discuss improving commercial ties between Tamil Nadu and Indonesia in sectors like defence, aerospace, automotive and auto components.

The roundtable took place at the Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre here.

SICCI vice president AMPA Palaniappan noted that trade ties between Tamil Nadu and Indonesia date back to 1024-1025, a thousand years ago, when Rajendra Chola I invaded the Srivijaya Empire (which spanned across many Southeast Asian countries), increasing Tamil economic activity in the region.

He stated that it was time to diversify and grow the ties in multiple sectors, including automotive & auto components, ICT, aerospace & defence, renewable energy, pharma and tourism.

Participating in the dialogue, Ina Krisnamurthi, Indonesia's ambassador to India, emphasised her nation's stronghold in infrastructure, consistent macroeconomic stability, good health, primary and higher education, goods market and labour market efficiency, adequate financial market sophistication and technological readiness - which catapults them as an investment destination.

She also expressed her hope to amplify ties with Tamil Nadu and extended an invitation to the Indonesian Trade Expo, scheduled for October.