TII forays into metal injection moulding business

CHENNAI: Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), a leading player in the engineering and manufacturing sector, on Friday announced its strategic entry into the metal injection moulding business.
Marking its initial strategic move in this direction, it has announced the execution of definitive agreements for acquisition of 87 per cent equity stake in Orange Koi Private Limited (Orange Koi) through a combination of primary infusion and secondary acquisition, in one or more tranches, for a total sum of up to Rs 73 crore.
The proposed acquisition aligns with TII’s longterm growth strategy, as it continues to diversify into adjacent business segments that complement its core strength.
Currently, Orange Koi is engaged in manufacturing precision parts using specialized technologies including metal injection molding and additive manufacturing.
The proposed investment will support Orange Koi’s expansion plans, including increasing its manufacturing capabilities.
Mukesh Ahuja, managing director, TII, stated, “By combining TII’s engineering expertise and strong customer relationships with Orange Koi’s cutting-edge specialised technologies and deep culture of innovation, we are building a formidable platform that will deliver substantial value to our customers, while strongly positioning us at the forefront of next-generation precision manufacturing.”
