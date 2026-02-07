TII forays into metal injection moulding business

Marking its initial strategic move in this direction, it has announced the execution of definitive agreements for acquisition of 87 per cent equity stake in Orange Koi Private Limited (Orange Koi) through a combination of primary infusion and secondary acquisition, in one or more tranches, for a total sum of up to Rs 73 crore.

The proposed acquisition aligns with TII’s longterm growth strategy, as it continues to diversify into adjacent business segments that complement its core strength.