Tiger Logistics in trade pact with Sikder Group of B’desh

NEW DELHI: Homegrown Tiger Logistics (India) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with Bangladesh-based Sikder Group to establish a Joint Venture (JV) for global trade.

Sikder Group handles the development and operations of the Mongla Economic Zone at Mongla Port, which is the second-largest seaport in Bangladesh, Tiger Logistics (India) said in an exchange filing.

The development comes in continuation of the strengthening of connectivity between the two nations, as Bangladesh granted India permanent access to Chattogram and Mongla Port in April 2023.

Recognising the increasing demand for international logistics, particularly between India and Bangladesh, the company aims to play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth in the region.