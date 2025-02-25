Vietjet launches exclusive Holi festive sale with fares starting at Rs 11, offers available until Feb 28

CHENNAI: Vietjet, Vietnam’s new-age airline, is ushering in the spirit of Holi with an exclusive Holi festive sale offering Indian travellers one-way Economic class fares starting from Rs 11 (excluding taxes & fees).

This limited-time offer is available from now through February 28, for travel between March 10 and September 30, 2025 (excluding national holidays and peak travel periods), on all routes between India and Vietnam.

Indian travellers can avail this special deal for flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore to Vietnam’s Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

Bookings can be made via Vietjet’s official website (www.vietjetair.com) and the VietJet Air mobile app.

To add even more colour to the Holi celebrations, Vietjet will bring the festive spirit onboard with special in-flight entertainment, festive treats ensuring a fun and memorable journey.

For those seeking a premium experience, Vietjet offers SkyBoss and Business classes, with a choice of nine hot meals, including wholesome vegetarian options.

In March 2025, Vietjet will launch two new direct services connecting Bangalore and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City, expanding its India-Vietnam flight network to 10 routes with 78 flights per week.

From Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, Indian visitors can easily explore other tourist hotspots across Vietnam through Vietjet’s robust domestic flight network.

Additionally, Vietjet offers seamless connectivity between Vietnam and top destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, and major cities in Australia and Northeast Asia.