Evervan Kothari Footwear to set up non-leather footwear unit in Karur, Perambalur

CHENNAI: Evervan Kothari Footwear Ltd, a subsidiary of Phoenix Kothari Group has planned to set up a non-leather footwear manufacturing project in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore that would create employment opportunities for 50,000 people, the government said on Wednesday.

Evervan Kothari Footwear led by the Executive Chairman of Phoenix Kothari Group Rafeeq Ahmed exchanged documents with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau MD and CEO Tarez Ahmed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Evervan Shoetown Group Chairman Ran, at the Secretariat.

The department of industries, investment promotion and commerce continues to take up various initiatives to attract large scale investments, create numerous job opportunities to youth, particularly to women enhance their quality of life and ensure widespread development across the state.

With the plan to establish a footwear manufacturing project in Karur and Perambalur districts, a significant number of job opportunities would be created in the backward districts, an official release said.

This initiative will not only increase individual income levels but also contribute to the overall economic development of the area, it added.