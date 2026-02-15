Tea industry seeks policy support as rising costs, labour shortage strain margins

“Many estates were being forced to sell tea below cost, leading to higher borrowings and financial strain. Unless we produce high-quality tea and fetch remunerative prices, sustainability is impossible,” Uttam Chakraborty, Chairman of the North Bengal branch of the Tea Association of India, said.

He noted that wages account for nearly 60 per cent of production cost, making the sector highly sensitive to wage revisions and input inflation. Costs of fertilisers, coal, pesticides and electricity have risen sharply in recent years, with power expenses alone estimated at about Rs 10-11 per kg of made tea.