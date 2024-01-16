Tea exports dip 1.65 per cent during January to October 2023 at 182.69 million kg

KOLKATA: Tea exports from the country dipped 1.65 per cent at 182.69 million kilogramme during January to October of 2023 as compared to 185.75 million kilogramme in the same period of the previous calendar.

Exports from North India during the first 10 months of calendar 2023 stood lower at 110.33 million kilogramme, registering a decline of 4.62 per cent from the preceding similar period, according to Tea Board data.

Similarly, exports from South India on the contrary increased 3.25 per cent at 72.36 million kilogramme during January to October of 2023, as against 70.08 million kilogramme in the similar previous period.

During calendar 2022, exports of tea stood at 231.08 million kilogramme, registering a rise of 17.57 per cent over 2021 at 196.54 million kilogramme.

Sources in the tea industry said that the export scenario remains grim as shipments to Iran are in jeopardy due to the payment problem with that country.

Iran traditionally imports 20 per cent of India's tea exports, but that has become almost zero. ''Under such a situation, efforts are on to identify new markets like UAE which has already become the second largest importer after the CIS block.

According to Tea Board data, the estimated production of the crop during October 2023 across the country was higher at 182.84 million kilogramme, higher from 163.15 million kilogramme in the corresponding month of 2022.