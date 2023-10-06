TCS to consider buyback of shares on Oct 11

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Friday that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting scheduled on October 11.

TCS shares were up .87 per cent in Friday’s trade at Rs 3,620 on BSE.

Earlier, TCS announced a multi-year partnership with British retail giant Asda to support its digital transformation and to implement a new organisation-wide IT operating model, following its divestiture from Walmart.

The strategic partnership will leverage TCS’ cloud, AI, and security solutions to help ASDA deliver the divestiture smoothly, on-time and securely.

TCS will further enable ASDA to enhance its customer experience and innovation capabilities to help increase their market share and retain price leadership.

TCS will build a new digital core by implementing multiple cloud-based ERP platforms to streamline Asda’s supply chain forecasting, buying and merchandising processes, HR processes, warehouse management, and e-commerce processes.