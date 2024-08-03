Tata's Rs 27,000-cr chip plant in Assam to become operational in 2025: Tata Sons chairman

NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics' Rs 27,000-crore chip assembly plant in Assam will create 27,000 jobs and is expected to become operational in 2025, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of chip plant's Bhumi Pujan ceremony, Chandrasekaran said that the company has already employed 1,000 people from Assam and as the facility expands it will bring entire semiconductor ecosystem companies.

"At its capacity it will employ 27,000 people, 15,000 direct jobs and additional 12,000 indirect jobs. We want to move fast. We are trying to accelerate the building of this factory. We hope sometime in 2025 we will be able to complete this facility and quickly start operations," Chandrasekaran said.

He said the other semiconductor ecosystem companies will start as supplier but gradually they will set up units in the country.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who said it was a 'golden day' for the people of Assam as Bhumi pujan was performed.

The chief minister assured the Chairman of Tata Sons that the company will face no difficulty in setting up this industry and the people of Assam will always be grateful for this facility.

"The setting up of this facility will herald industrial development in the state leading to employment opportunities for the youth'', Sarma said after the Bhumi pujan of the facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam.

He said that it was due to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that this facility became possible.

"They had assured us that if the Tatas are prepared to move one step, the Centre will move two steps to ensure the setting up of the facility in Assam," he said.

Even after decline in insurgency activities in the state, very few private companies were willing to invest in the state but "I had approached Chandrasekaran, who was then the managing director of Tata Consultancy Services, to become a co-sponsor of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT, Guwahati) and he had readily agreed," Sarma said.