Tata Steel, Tata Motors gain in special stock market session

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel, Tata Motors were the top Sensex gainers on Saturday in a special stock market session.

BSE Sensex was at 73,860.26 points, up 114.91 points.

The special stock market session is part of the framework for the business continuity plan and disaster recovery site for stock exchanges and depositories and would involve an intraday shift from the primary to the disaster recovery site.

Asian Paints, Wipro, SBI, L&T were among the other Sensex gainers.

The Sensex laggards included ICICI Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, M&M.

Most sectoral indices are in the green with Consumer Durables index the top gainer inching up more than 1 per cent. Havells is up 3 per cent, Voltas is up 2 per cent.

Devarsh Vakil - Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities said the impressive GDP numbers provide the ammunition to the bulls to catapult Indian indices to all-time highs.

Domestic equities surged to a new high after India's Q3 GDP saw an impressive growth rate of 8.4 per cent driven by robust manufacturing, highlighting the inherent strength and potential of the economy, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.