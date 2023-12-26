Tata Motors wins UP govt order to supply 1,350 buses

MUMBAI: Tata Motors -- India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer -- announced on Tuesday that it has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,350 diesel bus chassis.

“This order to supply Tata LPO 1618 bus chassis was won by Tata Motors following a competitive e-bidding process conducted via the Government tendering process and the bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner,” the company said.

Rohit Srivastava, Vice President & Business Head – CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said: “Making public transport more effective and efficient is our mission and we are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh State Government and the UPSRTC for once again giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of bus chassis.

“The Tata LPO 1618 is a proven work horse with its robust build, quality engineering and low maintenance.”