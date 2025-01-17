Tata Motors unveils over 50 next-gen vehicles, intelligent solutions at auto expo

NEW DELHI: Tata Motorson Friday unveiled more than 50 next-generation vehicles, visionary concepts and intelligent solutions at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ here, including 32 future-ready passenger and commercial vehicles.

N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors, said that for eight decades, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, pioneering advancements in safety, design, connectivity, and sustainability.

“The rapid shift toward green energy and mobility, an irreversible global megatrend, has made the need for clean, zero-emission vehicles more urgent than ever. We are leading this revolution in India with smart, holistic solutions delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and convenience,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Tata Motors, currently the third-largest car manufacturer in the country in terms of sales, also presented its next-gen, green mobility solutions, designed to elevate safety, deliver exceptional performance, and redefine customer experience.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said we are unveiling a bold new era in mobility, showcasing 14 smart vehicles, all integrated with ADAS, alongside 6 cutting-edge intelligent solutions that provide real-time performance insights, and 4 advanced aggregates.

“We are redefining last-mile mobility with the launch of the all-new Tata Ace Pro, available in multiple powertrain options, and the Intra EV, India’s most advanced electric pickup, setting new benchmarks for performance and sustainability,” he mentioned.

“Our next-generation hydrogen-powered Prima Truck is set to revolutionize long-haul trucking. We’re showcasing the Prima deep mining tipper with state-of-the-art technologies,” it added.

With over two lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, Tata Motors has also crossed the remarkable milestone of 6 million car sales.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce the return of a legend — the All-New Tata Sierra — reimagined for a new era, ready to inspire and lead once again. Furthermore, we presented the next chapter of automotive excellence with the Avinya X concept— a bold leap into the future of luxury mobility that expands on Avinya’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and well-being,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.