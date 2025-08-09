Tata Motors, Green Energy Mobility Solutions sign MoU to supply 100 Magna EV intercity coaches

CHENNAI: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Energy Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd (GEMS), the electric mobility arm promoted by Universal Bus Services (UBS) to supply 100 Magna EV intercity coaches.



The Tata Magna EV coach is a fully-electric intercity bus with up to 300km range on a single charge. It offers a 44-seater configuration designed for long-distance comfort.

Universal Bus Services is a prominent premium intercity travel brand in South India, known for its innovation, reliability, and customer-centric services. Its newly incorporated EV arm, Green Energy Mobility Solutions, is driving UBS’ transition to sustainable mobility through the deployment of advanced electric buses and charging infrastructure.

Sunil Kumar Ravindran, managing partner, Universal Bus Services, and director, Green Energy Mobility Solutions, said, "This MoU marks a significant milestone as we transition to electric intercity travel with the Magna EV coaches. These buses promise quieter, more comfortable journeys and an enhanced passenger experience—perfectly suited for long-distance routes."

Anand S, VP-head – commercial passenger vehicle business, Tata Motors, said, "The Magna EV, developed through extensive customer feedback and rigorous testing, is designed to redefine long-distance travel in India."

Tata Motors leads India’s electric bus segment with a diverse portfolio that includes the Starbus EV and Ultra EV for intra-city and the Magna EV for intercity travel. With over 3,600 electric buses operational in 11 cities, the fleet has cumulatively clocked a distance of over 34 crore kilometres with an uptime of over 95 per cent. These buses are equipped with Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform that enables real-time diagnostics, tracking and fleet optimisation.