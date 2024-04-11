Begin typing your search...

Tata Motors global wholesales up 8 pc at 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24

ByPTIPTI|10 April 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-10 21:30:34.0  )
Tata Motors

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,77,432 nos., higher by 8%, as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 nos., lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 nos., higher by 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles.

