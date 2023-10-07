Tata Motor global wholesales rise 7 pc to 3.42 lakh units in Sept qtr

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose 7 per cent to 3,42,376 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the July-September quarter of FY24 were at 1,06,620 units, up 3 per cent over Q2FY23, the company said in a statement.

However, the company's global sales of all passenger vehicles, including electrical vehicles, were at 1,38,939 units, lower by 3 per cent year-on-year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 29 per cent higher at 96,817 units.

"Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,560 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 83,257 vehicles," it said.