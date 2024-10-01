Tata Electronics suspends production of iPhone cases, no impact on supplies for three months

NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics has suspended production of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 cases following a fire, though supplies will not be impacted as enough stocks are available for next three months, sources aware of the development said on Monday.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics in Hosur, Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Saturday.

"Apple and Tata Electronics officials have held meetings to review the situation. Tata Electronics has not given any timeline to resume production of iPhone cases. The production at the moment has been suspended indefinitely," a source aware of the development told PTI.

Tata Electronics is the first known Indian company that has been shortlisted by Apple for supply of iPhone components.

"Tata Electronics will have some visibility on resuming production by the end of October 1st week," the source said.

Queries sent to Tata Electronics and Apple did not elicit any response.

Another source said that disruption in production at the Tata facility will not hamper shipment of iPhone cases.

"Apple has stock of iPhone cases for about the next three months. The company has also started working on an import plan for cases thereafter. There seems to be no impact on iPhone shipments from India due to the fire incident at Tata Electronics," the source said.